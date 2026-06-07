North Korea reaffirms nuclear arsenal is 'non-negotiable' ahead of Xi Jinping visit

North Korea has once again ruled out any possibility of abandoning its nuclear weapons program, reaffirming that its status as a nuclear power is not open to negotiation.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, declared that Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities are "absolutely non-negotiable" and warned that the regime would not tolerate external threats. Her remarks, reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, came on the eve of Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to Pyongyang.

"Our status as a nuclear power is absolutely non-negotiable. We will not tolerate any threats," Kim Yo Jong said.

Widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in North Korea, Kim Yo Jong plays a key role in shaping the country's messaging and foreign policy.

Pyongyang has consistently rejected such demands. In 2023, North Korea formally enshrined its nuclear power status in its constitution, codifying a policy first announced by Kim Jong-un a year earlier.

The regime views its nuclear arsenal as an essential safeguard against foreign intervention and any attempt at regime change. North Korea likely possesses dozens of nuclear warheads alongside an increasingly sophisticated ballistic missile program.

Kim Yo Jong's statement comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping preparing to visit North Korea. China remains Pyongyang's most important political and economic partner, despite Beijing's previous support for multiple United Nations Security Council sanctions targeting North Korea.

In recent years, however, China's approach toward North Korea's nuclear ambitions has appeared to soften, as tensions between Beijing and Western countries have intensified. Through its latest rhetoric, Pyongyang appears intent on signaling its unwavering commitment to maintaining its nuclear deterrent as a cornerstone of its national security strategy.