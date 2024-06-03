North Korea says it will stop sending balloons carrying garbage to South after threat

North Korea said it would halt sending garbage across the border to its southern neighbor on Monday, after South Korea threatened an "unendurable" response.

In recent days, Pyongyang has sent 15 tons of refuse on 3,5000 balloons to South Korea, according to North Korea's Deputy Defence Minister Kim Kang Il.

He said it was a response to years of South Korea dropping anti-regime leaflets across the border. Activists frequently send leaflets, food, medicine, money and USB sticks with K-Pop music to their northern neighbors.

According to Reuters, South Korea's response would come by blaring propaganda on loudspeakers over the border.

Seoul responded with anger over North Korea's "base" attack, alerting civilians to notify authorities about balloons that land and not to touch them.

North Korea has amplified pressure against US allies South Korea and Japan in recent months, testing new missiles that have caused panic.