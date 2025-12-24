NSW passes sweeping gun, protest, and terror laws after Bondi Beach shooting

The New South Wales state parliament passed a package of tougher gun, protest, and anti-terror laws on Wednesday in response to the mass shooting at Bondi Beach earlier this month that killed 15 people and wounded dozens at a Hanukkah celebration. The Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill was approved in the upper house by 18 votes to eight, moving swiftly through the legislature amid strong public pressure for reform.

The new measures include a cap on individual firearm ownership of four guns, with an exemption allowing farmers and professional shooters to hold up to 10. Under the reforms, gun licenses must also be tied to mandatory gun club membership, and semi-automatic firearms similar to those used in the attack will be subject to tighter restrictions.

A key part of the legislation expands the powers of police after a declared terror attack. Authorities can now impose restrictions on protests for up to three months following such an incident, a provision aimed at maintaining public order during periods of heightened tension.

The bill also includes a ban on the public display of symbols linked to prohibited terrorist groups, such as Islamic State, Hamas, and Hezbollah. Offenders may face up to two years in prison or fines of A$22,000 ($14,700) for violations, reflecting concerns that extremist imagery can contribute to community unrest.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the reforms send a message that authorities are taking steps to protect the public in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack. “Sydney and New South Wales has changed forever as a result of that terrorist activity,” Minns told reporters as the legislation was passed.

The legislation received support from the governing Labor Party and the opposition Liberals, while the Nationals and shooters’ groups opposed parts of the gun reforms, arguing they would unfairly impact farmers and lawful gun owners.

Activist and civil liberties groups have signalled plans to challenge the protest restrictions in court, calling them an infringement on democratic freedoms, and broader national debates continue over how best to balance security with civil rights in the aftermath of the attack.