Passenger plane with 72 onboard crashes in Kazakhstan airport

A passenger plane from Azerbaijan to Aktau, Kazakhstan, crashed on Wednesday with 72 people onboard.

The Azerbaijani Airlines flight from Baku was on its way to Grozny, in Russia's Chechnya, when it was rerouted. The plane was seen circling over the airport several times before crashing.

Twelve people were reportedly rescued alive from the crash, although their condition is unknown after being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.