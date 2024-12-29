Plane crashes in South Korea, nearly 200 feared dead

At least 85 people were killed after a passenger plane veered off course during landing and crashed into the wall of Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday.

The crash occurred after Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members from Bangkok, Thailand, landed in Muan. All except two who were saved by rescue teams are believed to be dead by officials on the ground.

Authorities in South Korea are investigating whether birds or weather conditions were behind the plane deviating from its course.

"The entire government is investing all possible resources to deal with and investigate the crash," said Acting President Choi Sang-mok. Boeing, the company that manufactured the plane, extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

This is the second plane crash in days after last week, when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane was apparently shot down by Russian air defenses in Kazakhstan as it made its way to Chechnya. There were 72 passengers on the plane, 38 of whom were killed in the crash.