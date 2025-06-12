Plane en route to UK from India crashes shortly after takeoff, 242 on board

A Boeing passenger jet carrying 242 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from India's Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday.

The Air India plane, en route to London's Gatwick Airport, was airborne for less than a minute but had left the airport perimeter. Ambulances were seen in footage released shortly after the incident arriving on the scene and evacuating people on stretchers.

The airliner said that it is "ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest." According to Air India, on board were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Poruguese, and one Canadian.

Boeing shares fell 8 percent after the crash.

Crashes of Boeing jets have led many airliners to seek Airbus instead, the European-made global rival to Boeing. Boeing halted production on one of its models, the 737 MAX, after repeated crashes of the plane due to problematic engineering.