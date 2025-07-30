Poll reveals alarming rise in anti-semitism across Australia

Recommended -

A new nationwide poll has revealed a troubling rise in antisemitic sentiment in Australia, with fewer than one in four Australians expressing a positive view of Jews.

The survey, conducted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) between June 27 and July 1, found that only 24% of Australians hold a favorable opinion of Jews, with just 9% saying they feel "very positive."

Meanwhile, 28% reported a negative perception, including 8% who described their views as "very negative."

The results reflect growing concern amid an increase in antisemitic incidents across the country. Nearly 20% of young Australians (ages 18–34) reported witnessing or hearing about antisemitic acts in their communities—a figure that rises to 25% in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state. Similar trends were seen among adults aged 35–54.

Public pressure is mounting on political leaders to take a stronger stance against hate. Nearly half (49%) of respondents said they expect elected officials—particularly local leaders—to firmly oppose religious and ethnic intolerance. Additionally, 43% indicated that a candidate’s stance on antisemitism would influence how they vote.

Recent incidents have heightened alarm within Jewish communities. In Melbourne, arsonists targeted the “Adat Israel” synagogue while it was occupied by worshippers. Also in Melbourne, protesters vandalized the restaurant of Israeli chef Eyal Shani during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, smashing windows, throwing furniture, and shouting anti-Israel slogans.

In response, CAM has announced an Emergency Summit Against Antisemitism, scheduled for September 3–5 on the Gold Coast. The summit will gather hundreds of participants—including government officials, diplomats, faith leaders, and cultural figures—to coordinate a national strategy to counter antisemitism.

“Australia’s image as a safe haven for Jews has been seriously damaged,” said CAM Director Sacha Roytman Dratwa. He called for unity across the political spectrum and a zero-tolerance approach to hate. “It’s time for leaders to act and restore a sense of safety and dignity for all Australians.”