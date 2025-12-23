President Herzog invited to visit Australia following Bondi Beach terror attack

In the wake of last week’s terrorist attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog has been invited to visit Australia by both the Australian government and the local Jewish community.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called President Herzog this morning to express his shock and grief over the attack, which targeted members of the Jewish community. “We are deeply pained by the victims of this horrific act and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Albanese said.

President Herzog reciprocated the sentiments, conveying the condolences of the people of Israel and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack. He emphasized the need to address the rising threats of antisemitism, extremism, and jihadist terrorism.

Prime Minister Albanese informed Herzog that, in line with protocol, the Governor-General of Australia, the nation’s head of state, would extend an official invitation for a state visit at the earliest opportunity.

In addition, the President of the Zionist Federation of Australia had previously invited Herzog for a visit to engage with and strengthen local Jewish communities. President Herzog confirmed he intends to accept both invitations and will travel to Australia in the near future.

During the conversation, Herzog mentioned the urgent importance of implementing all necessary legal and security measures to confront the unprecedented rise in antisemitism and extremist threats, reflecting growing concerns among the global Jewish community.

The planned visit is expected to serve as both a gesture of solidarity with Australian Jews and a step toward enhancing cooperation between Israel and Australia on security and community protection measures.