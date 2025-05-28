Report: Indonesia willing to recognize Israel if it recognizes Palestine
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that Israel's security would be guaranteed
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that his country would recognize Israel if Israel recognizes Palestine on Wednesday, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital city of Jakarta.
This comes ahead of Macron's expected recognition of Palestinian statehood, which has strained relations with Israel.
More to follow
This article received 1 comments