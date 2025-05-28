Report: Indonesia willing to recognize Israel if it recognizes Palestine

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that Israel's security would be guaranteed

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks during a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks during a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that his country would recognize Israel if Israel recognizes Palestine on Wednesday, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital city of Jakarta.

This comes ahead of Macron's expected recognition of Palestinian statehood, which has strained relations with Israel.

More to follow

This article received 1 comments

Comments