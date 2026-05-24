Rescuers search for more than 20 trapped after Philippines building collapse

More than 20 people are feared trapped under the rubble of a building that was under construction in the Philippines when it collapsed on Sunday, officials said, as rescue efforts continued.

Five people were confirmed trapped, including two who were in contact with rescuers, while 18 more construction workers were feared under the rubble, bringing the estimated total to 23, officials said. The number of people rescued stood at 24, with no deaths reported.

"We have five confirmed trapped victims, and we have a figure of 18 workers from the list of construction workers on duty today, but no feedback yet from their families," said Maria Leah Sajili, information officer at the regional Bureau of Fire Protection. "This brings the estimated number of trapped victims to 23 as of today."

At the site of the collapsed multi-story building in the city of Angeles, north of the capital Manila, rescuers were seen clambering over a mound of concrete slabs and mangled steel, covered in green netting, as they searched for survivors. Officials said moving the concrete debris was a major challenge for the rescue operation.

Officials said the cause of the collapse was under investigation. According to records, the building had been approved as a nine-story condo-hotel, but a 10th floor for a pool was under construction at the time. Ambulances were on standby, and fire trucks had been deployed to assist the rescue effort.