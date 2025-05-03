Riding anti-Trump wave, Australia's Albanese secures 2nd term

Australia’s Anthony Albanese claimed a second term as prime minister on Saturday, in a comeback against once-resurgent conservatives that commentators said was powered by voters' concerns about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1918645709965787470 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat and the loss of his own seat, echoing the fate of Canada's conservatives and their leader Pierre Poilievre, whose election losses last week were also widely attributed to a Trump backlash.

Supporters at Labor’s election party in Sydney cheered and hugged each other as Albanese claimed victory and said his party would form a majority government.

"Our government will choose the Australian way, because we are proud of who we are and all that we have built together in this country," Albanese told supporters.

The Australian Electoral Commission website projected Labor would win 81 of 150 seats in the House of Representatives, increasing its majority in parliament, with 68% of the vote counted.