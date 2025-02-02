Series of antisemitic graffiti in Australia amid ongoing wave of Jew-hatred

In both east to west, Australia was struck with a series of antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.

In Bondi, a suburb of Sydney, Jewish women were egged on Saturday night, with the perpetrators fleeing in their vehicle. In other suburbs of Sydney, residents woke up on Sunday to find their property was defaced with messages such as "f*ck Jews."

"Can I just say to those individuals that were in that car last night, it might be best if you come forward straight away, because we will track you down," Superintendent Darren Newman said.

Similar messages were spray-painted in a Perth suburb, on the western coast of Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under fire for the continued antisemitic attacks in recent months, despite an attack being thwarted in Sydney last week.

New South Wales police said 10 people were arrested in the past week and a half.

"The epidemic of antisemitism is spreading in Australia almost unchecked. We expect the Australian government to do more to stop this disease," said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.