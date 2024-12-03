South Korea declares martial law over 'inciting rebellion'

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, saying that the country's opposition was sympathetic to North Korea and "inciting rebellion."

The country's parliament voted to lift the order shortly after, with lawmakers vowing to remain in the national assembly until the president lifts the order.

Blaming "shameless pro-North anti-state forces," according to Reuters, Yoon said the new emergency status was necessary, although he did not detail what this entails.

The main entrance to the parliament in the capital, Seoul, was blocked by soldiers before they dispersed at the request of lawmakers. Yoon emphasized his determination to "eradicate" the enemy forces "that plunder the freedom and happiness of our people" and to "protect the free constitutional order."

This exceptional measure aims to rebuild and protect the Republic of Korea that, in the words of the president, is "falling into the abyss of national destruction."

Lee Jae Myung, the leader of the country's opposition and head of the majority party in parliament, vowed to "protect our country’s democracy and future and public safety, lives and properties, with our own lives."