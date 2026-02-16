Sydney: Bondi Beach attacker appears in court for the first time

For the first time since his arrest, Naveed Akram appeared by videoconference before a Sydney court.

The 24-year-old faces 59 criminal charges, including 15 counts of murder and one charge related to a terrorist act, over the deadly attack carried out on December 14 at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the assault. Naveed Akram’s father, Sajid Akram, who allegedly took part in the attack, was shot dead by police at the scene.

During the preliminary hearing, Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund extended existing non-publication orders first imposed shortly before Christmas. The restrictions are intended to protect the identities of many survivors, while still allowing victims who choose to do so to testify publicly.

Appearing on screen in a green prison sweater, his hands resting on his knees, Naveed Akram remained largely silent throughout the hearing.

He responded only briefly when asked if he understood the court’s discussion on maintaining confidentiality measures.

His lawyer, Ben Archbold, said it was too early to outline a defense strategy, noting that he has not yet received the full brief of prosecution evidence. Akram is being held at the high-security Goulburn prison, where, according to his counsel, he is coping “as well as possible given the very strict conditions.” The lawyer confirmed he has visited his client and stressed that his role is to provide a professional defense, irrespective of personal views.

Court documents released in December outline the prosecution’s case. Police allege that Naveed and Sajid Akram undertook firearms training in New South Wales in October, supported by videos showing the pair handling rifles and practicing tactical movements.

Investigators also claim that footage recovered from Naveed Akram’s phone shows the two men seated in front of a flag linked to Islamic State, armed with rifles.

In the video, the accused is said to recite verses from the Quran in Arabic, followed by statements expressing ideological motivations and condemning “Zionists.”

Police further allege that the two men threw several homemade explosive devices near Archer Park shortly before the attack, though none of the devices detonated.

The case is due to return to court in April, as it continues to provoke strong reactions across Australia.