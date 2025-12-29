Sydney attack hero recounts: 'My soul commanded me to stop him'

Ahmad Al Ahmad, the man who became a symbol of heroism in Australia after confronting one of the gunmen behind the antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach earlier this month, broke his silence Monday night, speaking for the first time about the moments of terror.

In an exclusive interview with CBS's morning show, El Ahmad recounted the events and said that in the moment of truth, his personal safety was not on his mind at all. "I wasn't worried about anything," said El Ahmad, who neutralized the terrorist. "My goal was simply to take the rifle away from him and stop him from killing innocent people."

Al Ahmad described in detail the physical confrontation with the terrorist: "I jumped on him, onto his back. I hit him, held him with my right hand, and started to warn him: 'Drop the weapon.'"

According to him, the action arose from a deep and almost uncontrollable instinct. "It came quickly and in an excited manner," he recalled. "I felt something, a force in my body and my mind... my soul asked me to do it."

Despite his brave actions, which likely prevented a wider massacre, Al Ahmad remains with mixed feelings of pride and sorrow: "I know I saved many, but I grieve for those who were lost," he concluded.