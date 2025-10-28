Taiwan’s President cites Israel as a model for resisting authoritarianism

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday that Israel serves as an inspiration for Taiwan in strengthening its defenses, invoking the biblical story of David and Goliath to symbolize the need to stand firm against authoritarian regimes.

Speaking at a dinner hosted Monday by the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Taiwan, Lai reaffirmed the island’s steadfast support for Israel since the Hamas attacks of 2023 that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Taipei and Jerusalem.

Lai drew a parallel between the Jewish people’s endurance through centuries of persecution and Taiwan’s own struggle under mounting pressure from Beijing, saying the Taiwanese draw inspiration from Israel’s resilience.

“Like Israel, we face constant threats, but we have never lost our courage or our determination,” he said.

The president described Israel as a model of determination and self-defense, stressing that Taiwan must embody “the spirit of David facing Goliath” in confronting authoritarian coercion. He warned that appeasement is never a viable response to authoritarian governments, adding that the principle of peace through strength has long guided the policies of Israel, the United States, and Taiwan.

Taiwan maintains a de facto embassy in Tel Aviv, while Israel operates a similar representative office in Taipei.

Earlier this month, Lai unveiled “T-Dome,” Taiwan’s new multi-layered air defense system, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome and the “Golden Dome” missile shield developed during the Trump administration. The system is designed to protect the island from potential attacks by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Lai emphasized that trilateral cooperation among Taiwan, the United States, and Israel could help promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung also reiterated that Taiwan firmly rejects China’s territorial claims and expressed confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump’s current tour of Asia would not result in any weakening of American support for Taiwan.