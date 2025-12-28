Thailand and Cambodia sign a ceasefire to halt weeks of border fighting

Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire agreement on Saturday aimed at ending weeks of fighting along their disputed border, bringing a temporary halt to the most serious clashes between the two neighbors in years. The agreement took effect at noon local time and calls for an immediate stop to military movements and any use of airspace for military purposes.

The ceasefire follows escalating violence over competing territorial claims, during which Thailand carried out airstrikes inside Cambodia. The Cambodian Defense Ministry said Thai aircraft struck targets in Cambodia as recently as Saturday morning, just hours before the agreement was signed. Cambodia has not conducted airstrikes, according to the same source.

Under the terms of the deal, Thailand agreed to repatriate 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held since clashes earlier in July once the ceasefire has held for 72 hours. The release of the soldiers had been a central demand from Phnom Penh during negotiations, and Cambodian officials have framed it as a key test of Thailand’s commitment to the agreement.

However, tensions resurfaced shortly after the ceasefire was announced. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said it lodged a protest with Cambodia after a Thai soldier stepped on an antipersonnel land mine along the border, sustaining injuries that caused permanent disability. Thailand accused Cambodian forces of laying the mine, an allegation Cambodia has not publicly responded to as of Saturday.

Both sides have said they will monitor the situation closely in the coming days. It remains unclear whether the reported land mine incident will affect implementation of the ceasefire or the planned prisoner release, as officials continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels.