Thailand: construction crane collapses onto passenger train, killing at least 22

A construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring around 80 others.

The accident occurred in the Sikkim district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, approximately 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok.

The train, traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, was passing beneath a high-speed rail construction site when the crane fell onto three carriages.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed there were 195 passengers on board at the time. Most of the casualties were in two of the struck carriages. The impact caused the train to derail and sparked a brief fire, which has since been brought under control. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities warned the death toll could rise.

Local resident Mitre Interfanya, 54, witnessed the incident. “Around 9 a.m., I heard a dull noise, like something sliding from above, followed by two explosions,” he told AFP. “When I looked, I saw the crane lying across a three-car passenger train. Pieces of metal had hit the middle of the second car, cutting it in two.”

The railway line, heavily trafficked and serving densely populated areas in northeastern Thailand, is part of a Chinese-backed high-speed train project that has been under construction for about ten years. The crane was reportedly operating atop concrete pillars designed to support the new elevated tracks.

The Transport Ministry has launched an official investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, as Thailand mourns one of its deadliest rail accidents in recent years.