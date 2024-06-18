Thailand's Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted in favor of passing the marriage equality bill following a final reading, with 130 senators voting in favor. The legislation now needs royal approval that will come into force 120 days after it is published in the royal gazette.

The nation's LGBTQ+ advocates called the move a "monumental step forward" that highlights over two decades of marriage equality promotion. The new law would allow Thailand to become the first nation in Southeast Asia to enact marriage equality legislation and the third territory in Asia, after Nepal and Taiwan.

"We are very proud to make history," the Reuters cited Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, member of a parliamentary committee on same-sex marriage. "Today love triumphed prejudice after fighting for more than 20 years, today we can say that this country has marriage equality."

Legislators and activists were reported celebrating in Thailand's parliament, waving rainbow flags and smiling, with some raising their fists in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

(AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Earlier in June, thousands, joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, paraded through the streets of the capital Bangkok.

On his X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "I am proud of the collective effort of all stakeholders which reiterates the power of 'unity in diversity' of the Thai society. We will continue our fight for social rights for all people regardless of their status. As we celebrate today, we are proud to be a Pride Friendly Destination and look forward to bringing World Pride to Thailand in 2030."