Thailand secures deal with Iran guarantee safe passage for oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Thailand has reached an agreement with Iran to ensure the safe passage of Thai oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference, Anutin said the arrangement would help “ease concerns about fuel supplies to Thailand,” adding that the country expects to avoid further disruptions like those seen earlier in March. “With this agreement, we are confident we will no longer face disruptions like those seen in early March,” he said.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had already successfully secured the passage of a tanker owned by Bangchak Corporation, a major Thai energy conglomerate, under the new arrangement. Officials said additional vessels are preparing to transit under the same mechanism.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Bangkok had made clear to Tehran that Thailand is “not a party to the conflict” and therefore retains “the right to safe maritime passage under international law.” Under the agreement, Thai authorities will notify Iran in advance of any vessel transiting the strait, with Tehran providing a response to each request, he said.

A Thai merchant vessel was attacked earlier this month, and several commercial ships have reportedly been targeted or turned back by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards during the ongoing war between the US and Israel against Iran.