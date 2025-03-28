Toll from deadly quake rocking Myanmar and Thailand in the hundreds

A devastating earthquake rocked Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, with the death toll from the event already in the hundreds and expected to grow.

Early reports said 150 people were killed in Myanmar, where photos and video from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage. At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.

Myanmar is one of the world’s poorest countries, embroiled in a civil war and ruled by a junta, making information gathering particularly challenging.

“The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” the country's de facto leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said.

In Thailand, Bangkok city authorities said 10 people were killed, 16 injured and 101 missing from three construction sites.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck at midday, with an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar ‘s second-largest city.

Myanmar’s government said blood was in high demand in the hardest-hit areas. In a country where prior governments sometimes have been slow to accept foreign aid, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar was ready to accept assistance.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world body is mobilizing to respond to Myanmar’s appeal for international help.

But as images circulated of buckled and cracked roads, a collapsed bridge and a burst dam, there were concerns about how rescuers would even reach some areas in a country already enduring a humanitarian crisis.

“We fear it may be weeks before we understand the full extent of destruction caused by this earthquake,” said Mohammed Riyas, the International Rescue Committee’s Myanmar director.