Train hijacking in Pakistan: 50 killed, 155 rescued

Pakistani forces rescued 155 passengers from the Jaffar Express train that was hijacked by the Baloch Liberation Army • During the exchange of fire, 27 rebels were killed

i24NEWS
1 min read
Pakistani forces seen during the operation against the Baloch Liberation Forces' train hijacking
Pakistani forces seen during the operation against the Baloch Liberation Forces' train hijacking

The armed forces from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) who hijacked a train in Pakistan claim that they killed 50 hostages on Wednesday, following Pakistani forces rescuing 155 passengers.

The Pakistani government announced that an operation is underway to rescue dozens who are still being held hostage, with the captors threatening to blow up the train with all its passengers. During the exchange of fire, 27 rebels were killed.

Banaras KHAN / AFP
Rescued hostages from the hijacked Pakistani trainBanaras KHAN / AFP

On Tuesday, armed men from the Baloch terror organization attacked and seized control of a Jaafar Express passanger train in the Kachhi district in the southwest of the country. During the takeover, six people were killed, including the train driver, and 450 were taken hostage.

