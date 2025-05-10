Trump announces India and Pakistan 'agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire'
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirms the ceasefire, saying Saudi Arabia and Turkey also played an important role in facilitating the deal
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he posted on social media. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire, saying Saudi Arabia and Turkey also played an important role in facilitating the deal.
The ceasefire follows weeks of clashes and cross-border missile and drone strikes triggered by a gun massacre of Indian tourists last month.
New Delhi has blamed jihadists from the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist organization. Pakistan denies the charge.
Dozens of civilians have been killed on both sides.