Trump oversees Thailand-Cambodia peace treaty signing in Malaysia

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump — alongside the prime ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand — signed a historic peace treaty between Cambodia and Thailand at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Malaysia on Sunday.

In addition to the local treaty, he also oversaw a series of pivotal trade talks involving the U.S. on the sidelines of the summit.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1982313812142272938 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The United States will have robust commerce and cooperation, transactions, lots of them, with both nations, as long as they live in peace," Trump said.

Thai and Cambodian prime ministers Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet signed the agreement at a ceasefire ceremony in front of a sign that read "Delivering Peace," building on a truce they had signed three months ago.

"This declaration, if fully implemented, will provide the building blocks for a lasting peace, but more importantly, it will begin the process of mending our ties," Hun Manet said at the ceremony.

"Our border communities have been divided by conflict, and innocent civilians have suffered immense losses," he added.

Trump helped broker an end to the five-day conflict in July by calling the leaders of the two countries and urging them to end the violence or risk their trade talks with Washington being paused.