DW cuts ties with TV channel in Jordan over antisemitism

Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, announced on Sunday that it was suspending its partnership with Jordan’s Roya TV over anti-Israel and antisemitic content published by the channel throughout social media.

DW explained in a press release that it originally looked to collaborate with Roya TV because the station addresses issues like gender equality, minority rights in Jordan and promoting media literacy for young people, adding that the DW partnership strategy “promotes the spread of democratic values.”

However, after news of antisemitic cartoons from Roya TV came to light, the German broadcaster decided to cut ties with the station, calling the content inconsistent with the firm’s principles.

"Several pieces of content disseminated via the broadcaster’s social media channels are definitely not consistent with the values of DW,” the broadcaster's Managing Distribution, Marketing and Technology Director Guido Baumhauer said.

“We will now even more critically review our partner selection internally, especially with regard to antisemitism and racism."

The station added that “DW vehemently distances itself from this kind of content and regrets its initial assessment that Roya TV is not anti-Israel."

Antisemitism continues to grow online, with institutions like the European Union recording significant growth in digital hate speech targeting Jews throughout the course of the Covid pandemic.