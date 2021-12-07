Arab women lead 'new generation' in documentary film-making

Young Arab women directors are tackling subjects ranging from femicide to revolution

Alongside celebrities gracing the red carpet at film festivals in Egypt - the traditional powerhouse of regional cinema - young Arab women directors are making their mark with documentaries tackling subjects ranging from femicide to revolution.

Taking a break from networking at the El-Gouna Film Festival on the Red Sea in October, Iraqi actress and director Zahraa Ghandour discussed her feature documentary ‘Women of my Life.’

The main theme is the life and death of young women and girls in Iraq, Ghandour told AFP.

"It explores how Iraqi society deals with femicide as if it's normal," she said.

Ghandour added that "in the last few years, a new generation has come to the fore born in the 90s and 2000s with a new direction,” especially after October 2019 protests calling for the toppling of the ruling class in Iraq.

"We want to break free from the stereotypes that cinema world boxes us into. It's like there are trends and they (international backers) want us to fit into these... guidelines," she said.

‘Women of My Life,’ in which Ghandour plays a main character, follows the gruesome death of a young woman suspected to have been carried out by male relatives.

"As Iraqis in general, our lives are unstable, but the targeted killing of women in particular... cannot be trivialized," she said.

Across the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia hosts its first major film festival this week, years after lifting the kingdom's ban on cinemas.