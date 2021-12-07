Gilgamesh Dream Tablet on display after returning to Iraq

Baghdad is continuing to search for thousands of missing relics looted from the country

Several ancient relics from Iraq which were smuggled out of the country, including the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, were formally returned to Baghdad and placed on display Tuesday.

“We were able to recover about 17,926 artifacts from several countries, namely America, Britain, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands,” Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein explained, according to the Associated Press.

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, a cuneiform clay slab which is one of the world’s oldest surviving pieces of literature, was smuggled out of Iraq during the Gulf War and later acquired by United States arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby.

It was placed in the Museum of the Bible, a Hobby Lobby-funded venture, but was taken from the facility after agents from the US Homeland Security Investigations division seized the artifact.

The tablet was formally repatriated to Iraq, along with other artifacts, during an official ceremony on Tuesday, and was put on display at the country’s foreign ministry headquarters.

Iraq’s culture minister, Hassan Nadhem, was also present at the ceremony, alongside officials from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The return of several of Iraq’s ancient artifacts marked a significant development for Baghdad’s authorities, who are continuing their search for thousands of missing relics looted from the country in the hopes of repatriating them.