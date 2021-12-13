Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

Musk was chosen for his work in space and on electric cars, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars

Elon Musk was awarded Time Magazine’s 2021 “Person of the Year” on Monday.

The global entrepreneur was chosen for his work in space and on electric cars, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.

Musk is the CEO of the electric car company Tesla - which reached a market value of over $1 trillion in 2021 - and is the founder of the startup rocket company SpaceX.

Time Magazine’s (TIME) announcement also noted that he likes to “live tweet his poops,” thought to be a first for a Time Person of the Year, i24NEWS suggested.

The award has been running since 1927, with recent winners including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, United States President Joe Boden, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

TIME often stresses that the award does not necessarily serve as an endorsement of its recipient, but instead a recognition of their influence.

In October of this year, the Financial Post reported that Musk’s personal fortune leaped by $36.2 billion overnight, the biggest one-day gain in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He is currently known as the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $265.4b, with the next richest person being Jeff Bezos at a net worth of $198.3b.

TIME referred to Musk as a “man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit,” calling him a “clown, genius, visionary,” and “showman.”