Scientists unveil ‘the best dinosaur embryo ever found’

The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, is thought to be an oviraptorosaur

Researchers announced they discovered a pristinely preserved dinosaur embryo, which was on the verge of hatching before becoming fossilized.

Experts estimate the find, unearthed in China’s southern city of Ganzhou, is around 66 million years old.

Scientists praised the fossil as one of the most remarkable discoveries of its kind, and researcher Dr. Fion Waisum Ma called it “the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history,” according to the BBC.

Another member of the team, paleontologist Prof. Steve Brusatte, called the embryo “one of the most stunning dinosaur fossils” he has ever seen.

The find provided the team with new insights into the behavioral similarities between ancient dinosaurs and the birds of today.

The embryo was curled up in a position which birds assume before hatching, called “tucking,” signaling that the dinosaur was about to emerge.

Dr. Ma explained the significance of the position, and said that “this indicates that such behavior in modern birds first evolved and originated among their dinosaur ancestors,” AFP reported.

The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, is thought to be an oviraptorosaur - a feathered dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period.

Although some segments of the embryo’s body are still concealed by rock, scientists will attempt to form a complete picture of its skeleton through the use of advanced scanning techniques.