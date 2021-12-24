Swiss-Jewish artist calls on Zurich Museum to return art

Miriam Cahn accused the museum of featuring works bought for below-market prices from Jewish refugees

A Swiss-Jewish artist called on the Zurich Art Museum in Switzerland to return her paintings over concerns that the establishment features illegitimate Jewish art.

Miriam Chan accused the museum of featuring works bought for below-market prices from desperate Jewish refugees in years prior to and during the Holocaust, the Tachles Swiss-Jewish newspaper reported.

“I no longer want to be represented at the Zurich Art Museum and would like to withdraw all of my work from it,” Cahn wrote in a letter to the museum.

“I will buy them back at the original price of the purchase.”

Cahn wrote the letter in response to a years-long controversy concerning the Emil Buhrle Collection, a central element of the museum’s recently opened extension.

Emil Georg Buhrle accumulated considerable wealth selling arms to the Nazi Germany regime, and used such wealth to buy the artworks of his collection, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Zurich’s museum faces criticism for acquiring the collection over allegations that Buhrle knowingly bought the artworks for less than market price from Jewish sellers who felt compelled to settle.

The Buhrle Foundation asserted that none of the collection’s 200 artworks were looted or unethically obtained from Jews, although it noted that it will establish an external probe of the issue.

Out of roughly 600,000 artworks stolen by Nazis, more than 100,000 have been returned, according to the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Only five countries - Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands - have national committees to determine the origins of suspect artworks.