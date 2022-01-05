School drops J.K. Rowling name amid trans row

British secondary school removes 'Harry Potter' author's name, to replace it with Olympian Kelly Holmes

A British school dropped J.K. Rowling's name from one of its houses because of the "Harry Potter" author's views on transgender issues.

The Boswells School in Chelmsford, eastern England, said it changed the name of its red house from Rowling to Holmes, in honor of Olympic gold medalist Kelly Holmes.

"At The Boswells School we foster a vibrant, inclusive and democratic school community, where we encourage students to develop into independent, confident citizens," said headmaster Stephen Mansell.

"In autumn 2021, we reviewed and renamed one of our school houses following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a whole school vote."

A newsletter last July from the school, for pupils aged 11-18, said its six houses are "represented by British citizens who have excelled."

"However, following numerous requests by students and staff we are reviewing the name of our red house 'Rowling' and in light of J.K. Rowling's comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people.

"Her views on this issue do not align with our school policy and school beliefs –- a place where people are free to be."

Rowling is involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

The dispute began around two years ago when the author tweeted against using the phrase "people who menstruate," rather than only women.

The message caused a rift with some of the stars of the "Harry Potter" movies, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on her behalf.

Rowling denies being transphobic and in November revealed she received a flood of death threats over her statements on transgender issues.

The issue of transsexuals' place in education and wider society is a frequently fought-over topic in Europe and North America.

Rowling has a history of being involved in debates and controversies on Twitter.