TikTok user trades her way from a hair pin to a house

Skipper says that 'It’s all about the determination' when trading

Over the course of a year and a half, an American on the social media app TikTok documented her journey in trading objects of increasing value - starting with a single hairpin - in order to obtain a house.

Demi Skipper, the creator of the Trade Me Project, spoke with i24NEWS about her process, including advice for anyone else also looking to embark on their own trading adventure.

“It’s honestly just step-by-step. Starting with something small, and then obviously making those trades up until you can get something big,” Skipper told i24NEWS.

She attributed her success to conducting trades with the right audience, exchanging a certain good by leveraging its respective demand from a specific group.

“One of the biggest strategies I used was just finding my target market,” the TikTok user explained.

“If I had sneakers, I was going to places where I knew people who love sneakers would be. If I had a computer, I would find people who needed computers, and really just find that perfect person.”

She said she would also locate trade partners on Facebook Marketplace, Facebook groups, Instagram, and other social media sites - sending approximately 350,000 messages by her count.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1279481375779778565 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Skipper finally reached her goal after 28 trades when she exchanged a trailer for a house in Tennessee, which she is moving into soon.

“It’s all about the determination… continuing to look and look and look for that right person until you get a yes,” she said.