Golden Globes a subdued event after last year’s controversy

This year's Golden Globes 'is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed'

The 2022 Golden Globes will be a noticeable quieter affair, with no livestream and a more subdued ceremony after last year’s scandal and subsequent pushback.

“This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed,” event organizers explained on the official Golden Globes Twitter account Friday.

“We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), who runs the event, encountered significant controversy last year for an absence of transparency regarding the organization’s finances, as well its lack of member diversity.

News of the scandal prompted many in Hollywood to shun the event - actor Tom Cruise returned three of his Golden Globe awards to protest the organization, and widespread criticism led NBC to scrap its planned broadcast of the awards show.

HFPA President Helen Hoehne told SkyNews that “a lot has changed” in the time since.

“The HFPA really has worked very hard over the last nine months to reform the organization from top to bottom,” she explained, adding "There are now people of color included or involved in every (level of) decision making (in) the organization."

The HFPA also introduced diversity and sexual harassment training for the organization's members.