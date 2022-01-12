Cultural Jewish heroes showcased in museum

'It is not about highlighting only dark times. This museum tells the story of the Jews, the whole story'

From musicians and philosophers to film directors and scientists, ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Israel tells the contemporary history of the Jewish people.

Inaugurated nine months ago, ANU was born after 10 years of planning, construction, and an investment of $100 million.

“We decided to design the new museum to talk about the Jewish people of today,” ANU’s spokesperson Revital Blumenfeld told i24NEWS.

“The Jewish people of today are everywhere. The Jewish people are not separated, they have no borders,” she said.

Spread over three floors and 7,000 square meters, the museum features hundreds of original elements and references of Jewish figures from biblical times to the present day.

As the largest museum of the Jewish people in the world, the exhibition of interactive content includes works and objects of musician Leonard Cohen, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Israeli cartoonist Yirmi Pinkus, and the filmmaking Coen Brothers.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg… above her desk had a sign written in Hebrew ‘Justice. Justice shall you pursue,’” Blumenfeld told i24NEWS while examining her showcased judge's collar, which she donated to the museum.

Full of interactive content and cultural gems, ANU is one of the largest museums of the Jewish people in the world.

“The museum is engaged to tell visitors about all the beautiful achievements of the Jews throughout history until today,” Blumenfeld said.

“That's what makes it unique. It is not about highlighting only dark times. This museum tells the story of the Jews, the whole story.”