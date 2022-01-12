'The Girl from Oslo' director talks to i24NEWS

'I would say, I would like them to believe in human spirit' said director Uri Barbash

Israeli director Uri Barbash sat down with i24NEWS to discuss his latest project, "The Girl From Oslo."

The show follows three people abducted by terrorists in the Sinai desert, threatened with death if 12 prisoners are not released.

When asked how he hopes viewers will respond to the series, Barbash responded, "I would say, I would like them to believe in human spirit."

"Eventually the three characters, the Israeli, the Norwegian, and the Palestinian, they succeed to find some kind of compromise... they do find a solution to this ordeal."

"The most important thing, I think, is to believe deeply in the possibility of the human spirit, which means peace in this region."

Barbash said he is surprised and happy at the global success of "The Girl From Oslo," as the story contains multiple languages and takes place primarily in the Middle East.

"It's not only languages, it's traditions, it's culture, it's so many things that we were gathering in order to tell a story. And I think that's the core of the success of this series."

Barbash mentioned the effect of the Covid pandemic, that actors were prevented from traveling to Israel due to restrictions, and that production members needed to enter quarantine several times.

However, due to the location of the production, the crew stayed relatively isolated.

"We succeeded in getting along aside Covid-19."