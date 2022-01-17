Cold case probe reveals Jewish suspect in Anne Frank’s betrayal

Anne Frank was found in her hiding place and died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945

A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank identified a surprising suspect in the death of the famous German-Dutch Jewish diarist, who was found hiding and died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.

Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh was named as a suspect by a team of historians, criminologists, data specialists, and retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Vincent Pankoke.

Some experts suggested that the evidence used to make the distinction was not conclusive.

Anne Frank and seven other Jews were discovered by Nazis after hiding for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

They were all deported, and Anne died in the Bergen-Belsen camp at the age of 15.

The researchers concluded it “very likely” that Van den Bergh betrayed Anne’s hiding place to save his own family, team member Pieter van Twisk told the Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad.

Van den Bergh, who died in 1950, allegedly had access to information about the hiding place because he was a member of Amsterdam’s wartime Jewish Council.

While historian Erik Somers, a member of the Dutch NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust, and Genocide Studies, praised the investigation, he voiced skepticism of its conclusion.

He told Reuters that the eventual pointing to Van den Bergh as a suspect was based on an anonymous note identifying him as well as an assumption about wartime Amsterdam Jewish institutions.

Dozens of suspects have been named in the past decades, and the Anne Frank House found in a 2016 probe that it is possible the discovery of the Secret Annex was a chance occurrence.