Survey: Autocracies outperform democracies on public trust

Edelman says 'We really have a collapse of trust in democracies'

Autocracies now score higher than democracies when it comes to public trust, according to the results of an international survey.

The findings - compiled by trust researcher and global communications firm Edelman in its Trust Barometer - also indicated that businesses are now the most trusted institution among those studied.

“We really have a collapse of trust in democracies,” Richard Edelman, the CEO of Edelman, explained.

The public trust index in the United States slid by five points to a score of 43, while faith in China’s institutions shot up by 11 points.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478785172053151746 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, only 15 percent of respondents in Japan forecasted a brighter economic future over the next five years, but around two thirds of those surveyed from China answered the same question positively.

Edelman also attributed China’s higher scores to predictability - the fact that citizens know what to expect from their government regarding Beijing’s policy decisions.

“I think there is a coherence between what is done and what is said,” the CEO explained, adding that “They have had a better (experience with Covid) than the US for example.”

The Edelman Trust Barometer also found that worries over the spread of misinformation are now at record highs, and around three quarters of those surveyed reported concerns that fake news is being weaponized.