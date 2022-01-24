Giving What We Can: Helping donors find the right charity

'It's a community of effective givers. We’re on a mission of giving effectively and significantly'

A global scheme is encouraging people to pledge part of their earnings to charities that address the most pressing problems in the world.

Giving What We Can (GWWC), an altruism-based organization founded at England’s Oxford University in 2009, offers donation programs and guides members to effectively support global causes.

“It's a community of effective givers. We’re on a mission of giving effectively and significantly,” Luke Freeman, executive director of GWWC, told i24NEWS.

“We help donors find the world’s most pressing problems and then identify the best charities working to solve them.”

Freeman continued to note how some 7,000 people have already made “The Pledge” to give 10 percent of their lifetime earnings to the most effective charities.

Together, he added, they have donated over $250 million and pledged to back" over $2.6 billion.

Apart from The Pledge, which is voluntary and non-legal, the organization offers other donation options as well.

Pledges

1. The Further Pledge - donate any earnings over $22,600 a year while still being able to live comfortably.

2. Try Giving - a temporary commitment to donate at least one percent of one's income for a specified period of time.

3. Companies - commitment to donate at least 10 percent of a firm’s profits.

“We help people… by providing resources around how to identify causes and charities as well as facilitating donations,” Freeman said to i24NEWS.

“Typically, people in high-income countries who are in the top half of earners will be able to give 10 percent of their income and still be in the top five percent... of earners in the world,” he added.

“You can give tens, hundreds, or even thousands of times more impact if you give through the real lens of effectiveness.”