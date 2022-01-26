Neil Young to Spotify: Remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast

Neil Young singled out an episode in which a Rogan guest pushes debunked anti-vaccination theories

Neil Young threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan, who the famed musician accused of spreading misinformation about Covid, media reports said Tuesday.

Young briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music.

The letter was later deleted.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. ... They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," Young wrote in the letter, according to The Wall Street Journal (The Journal).

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” the newspaper quoted Young.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485786307326623748 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rogan is the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the top-rated podcast on Spotify.

As of Wednesday, Young’s music was still available on Spotify, as was Rogan’s podcast.

Rogan is known for stirring controversy with his views on several topics, including the Covid pandemic, government mandates, and vaccines.

He has questioned the need for Covid vaccines on his show and said he used ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that has no proven benefit against Covid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485842960478527489 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In his letter, Young singled out an episode in which a Rogan guest pushed debunked anti-vaccination theories, The Journal reported.

The singer-songwriter noted that Rogan’s show draws 11 million listeners to each episode, and suggested that Spotify lacks a misinformation policy.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed an open letter to Spotify to take action against Rogan over similar allegations.