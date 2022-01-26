Pope Francis tells parents of gay children to support them

Pope says parents of gay children should 'not hide behind an attitude of condemnation'

On Wednesday, Pope Francis said that the parents of gay children should provide support for them instead of issuing condemnation.

While addressing his weekly general audience at the Vatican, the pope issued his advice in a series of unscripted remarks regarding the challenges parents may face while bringing up families.

In his comments, the pontiff referred to difficulties that may arise when “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children and how to handle this, how to accompany their children, and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation.”

This is not the first message of support issued by Pope Francis to the LGBTQ community - in the past, the pontiff expressed that gays should be accepted by relatives as members of their families.

In December, the Vatican also issued an apology for removing a link redirecting users to a webinar with support and resources for Catholic LGBTQ from its official website.

The webinar, run by the United States-based Catholic LGBT advocacy group New Ways Ministry, was put back up on the Vatican’s website following pushback across social media platforms.

“This brought pain to the entire LGBTQ community, who once again felt left out," Vatican Communications Manager Thierry Bonaventura said, adding that the link was removed due to “internal procedural reasons.”

"I feel that I must apologize to all LGBTQ people and to members of the New Ways Ministry for the pain caused.”