US school board cancels Holocaust novel from curriculum

Foul language, nudity and violence were given as reasons for the comic's removal

A critically acclaimed graphic novel about the Holocaust was unanimously ruled as inappropriate for use in teaching to children by a school board in Tennessee, in the United States.

The Pulitzer-winning “Maus” depicts author Art Spiegelman’s attempts to understand his father’s Holocaust trauma, using cartoon animals in place of people in the depiction to soften the brutal story’s telling.

The text was being used as a core part of the curriculum in the teaching of the Holocaust at the McMinn Country school, but it was unanimously agreed by the establishment’s board that this should end – a decision that the novel's author described as “Orwellian.”

Board members pointed to foul language, nude representations of characters and depictions of death as “not wise or healthy” material for students to be consuming, The Times of Israel reported.

The naked character shown is a cartoon mouse – a depiction of the author’s own mother.

McMinn Country school’s board decision comes just weeks before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the murder of as many as six million Jews by the Nazi party – an organization famous for its book burning ceremonies.