Survivor decries use of Holocaust imagery for Covid protests

Friedlaender says 'I see the memory of what happened being abused for political reasons'

On Thursday, Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender urged the world to never forget the genocide, and condemned the use of Holocaust imagery by anti-vaccine demonstrators.

“Today, I see the memory of what happened being abused for political reasons, sometimes even derided and trampled all over,” Friedlaender said, addressing the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The 100-year-old expressed shock over the way Holocaust iconography was misappropriated by protestors around the world, and the comparisons demonstrators attempted to make.

“Incredulous, I had to watch at the age of 100 years how symbols of our exclusion by the Nazis… are shamelessly used on the open street by the new enemies of democracy, to present themselves - whilst living in the middle of a democracy - as victims,” the survivor denounced.

Yellow stars and Nazi symbolism are a common sight at a number of anti-vaccine demonstrations, with protestors claiming that government-imposed Covid health regulations are tantamount to the restrictions forced on those persecuted during the Holocaust.

Friedlaender closed her speech with a call to remember the history of the Holocaust.

“We cannot change what happened, but it must never happen again,” she warned.

“This is why we have to be vigilant today - and not turn a blind eye as in the past.”