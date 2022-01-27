Historians delve into gender's role in the Holocaust

'When the men could not provide anymore for the family, many women extended their activities'

Since the mid-1980s researchers have been introducing gender as a social category into the historical narrative in the Holocaust, focusing on activities and experience unique to women.

One researcher focusing on this angle, Dalia Ofer, a professor of Holocaust Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, spoke to i24NEWS regarding her analysis and studies.

Her work on women in the Holocaust started in the middle of her academic career, Ofer explained, when she was approached by a colleague.

"Looking at women, mothers, children of all ages, I could penetrate through the testimonies, through the diaries... what their perspective was, how did they manage to survive day after day, until finally their deportation."

When asked about the differences between men and women relating to experiences in the ghettos, Ofer said that while men lost their primary occupation and their public sphere, women led different lives.

"Their major concern was the private sphere - the family, raising the children, taking care of the husband, cleanliness... when the men could not provide anymore for the family, many women extended their activities."

"They were now feeling, trying, thinking that they have to contribute a lot more to the economic support of the family."

Ofer mentioned that different social categories had different experiences, varying between class, age, and political affiliations such as communism and Zionism.