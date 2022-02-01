Dutch publisher apologizes for printing copies of Anne Frank book

Controversial book accuses member of local Jewish Council of betraying Frank and her family

A Dutch publisher stopped printing translated copies of a controversial new book on Anne Frank that alleges that a member of the local Jewish Council betrayed Frank and her family to the Nazis.

Ambo Anthos, the Amsterdam-based publishing house, apologized in a statement "to anyone who might feel offended by the book."

The book “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,” published earlier this month by the Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan, is still available in other languages.

In her work, the author documents a six-year investigation that reached the theory that Jewish legal notary Arnold van den Bergh turned the Frank family over to the Nazis.

The family of four was hiding in a secret annex of a house in Amsterdam, along with four other Jews.

Frank died in the Holocaust along with three other family members. The only surviving member of the family, Otto Frank, after the war found that her diary was saved and decided to publish it. "The Diary of a Young Girl" is one of the most widely read books from World War II.

"The Betrayal of Anne Frank" faced criticism from historians for a lack of evidence, including from Dutch historian Johannes Houwink ten Cate, who said that Van den Bergh was in hiding throughout most of 1944, including during the raid on the secret annex in early August.