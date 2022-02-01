Whoopi Goldberg calls Jews and Nazis 'two white groups of people'

'The View' co-host causes uproar with comments that 'the Holocaust isn't about race'

Whoopi Goldberg apologized for comments about the Holocaust that called the Nazi genocide of six million Jews during World War II an event that involved "two white groups of people" that "isn't about race."

The American television personality made the controversial remarks on Monday during a taping of daytime talk show "The View" that she moderates and co-hosts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488216957333745666 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the exchange about a Tennessee school board’s removal of the Holocaust book “Maus” from its curriculum earlier this month, Goldberg differed with her colleagues on why the Holocaust should be taught.

Goldberg claimed that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but instead about “man’s inhumanity to man."

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said, before elaborating that “these [Jews and Nazis] are two white groups of people.”

The comments caused an intense backlash, with many pointing out that the Nazis decided to exterminate Europe's Jews precisely because they saw Jews as an inferior race to Aryan Germans.

“Shame on Whoopi Goldberg, apparently she could use some education on the Holocaust,” tweeted Ellie Cohanim, a former US Deputy Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism. “Hitler’s entire propaganda machine spewed the message that Jews were an inferior race to Germans who were a pure 'Aryan race.' And then they murdered six million Jews based on this belief.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488226940074999808 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Auschwitz Museum tweeted Goldberg a link to an online course on the Holocaust.

Goldberg later Monday posted an apology to Twitter.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” she tweeted.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” she said.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”