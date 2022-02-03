Author David Baddiel comments on Whoopi Goldberg controversy

'The whiteness of Jews is a very complex thing,' Baddiel states

Author David Baddiel responded to Whoopi Goldberg's comments on the Holocaust on Wednesday, pointing out the complexity of race regarding Jews.

"I'm a fan of Whoopi Goldberg's, but there are so many issues of what she's saying," Baddiel stated in an interview with Good Morning Britain, referring to Goldberg's comments that the Holocaust was an event that involved "two white groups of people" that "isn't about race."

"It does reveal a lot about the confusion about antisemitism."

Baddiel mentions that he talks about the subject in his book "Jews Don't Count," which explores modern-day identity politics in relationship with the Jewish people.

"One of the principal things going on here is the resistance that antisemitism is racism. What a lot of people think it is religious intolerance."

He pointed out that, despite him being an atheist, he would have been persecuted due to his background as a Jew.

"My great-uncle who died in the Warsaw ghetto was not an observant Jew."

"The whiteness of Jews is a very complex thing," Baddiel stated.

He mentioned the term he coined in his book "Schrodinger's White," where the whiteness of Jews is conditional to the politics of the observer.

"Far-right groups... have seen Jews as not part of the white race. But meanwhile, the far-left, the association of Jews... with power and privilege makes them super white."