Female genital mutilation: A condemned practice

Female genital mutilation 'can lead to numerous complications - physical, psychological, and sexual'

Female genital mutilation, a practice internationally recognized as a violation of human rights, remains a common practice in some regions.

Moscow-based journalist Madina Kochenova spoke with i24NEWS about female genital mutilation (FGM) - why it happens and the cruelty behind it.

The procedure involves the partial or full removal of external female genitalia for non-medical reasons, Kochenova explained.

“There are four major types of this procedure, and they are all harmful and cruel. They only differ in how much genitalia is removed.”

The United Nations estimates that 200 million women around the world have undergone FGM, with 80 percent of cases in Africa.

This year, more than four million girls are at risk of the procedure, according to the UN.

“International rights groups for years have decried it as barbaric. It can lead to numerous complications - physical, psychological, and sexual,” said Kochenova.

“In many cases, it can lead to death, uncontrolled bleeding, and infections as it is often performed in secret and in non-sanitary conditions.”

She mentioned to i24NEWS that FGM is mostly carried out on young girls, from infancy up to 15-years-old, and that the reasons vary among regions.

“Many communities practice FGM in beliefs it will secure a girl's future marriage or even bring family honor… there are communities that associate it with religious beliefs.”

While the UN says FGM is concentrated in about 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East, it is also practiced by immigrant populations elsewhere.

“This practice does exist in some regions in Russia… the conservative, majority Muslim parts of Russia’s North Caucuses,” Kochenova said.

Pope Francis condemned the practice on Sunday - International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM - and urged world leaders to “act decisively to stop the… humiliating practices that afflict above all women.”