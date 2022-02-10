Disney+ orders series on protector of Anne Frank’s family

The series will be called 'A Small Light' after a famous quote from Miep Gies

Israel’s Keshet Studios is set to produce a series for Disney+ on Miep Gies, a woman who helped hide Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis.

The show will be titled “A Small Light” after a famous quote from Gies, who once declared “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others.”

“Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”

Gies played a crucial role in bringing Anne Frank’s story to the world - she was the one who discovered the record Anne kept of her time in the Secret Annex, the area where the Frank family and a number of other Jews were hidden.

“After the families were deported to the concentration camps, she’s the one that went in there and picked up their personal belongings, and is the one that actually found Anne’s diary and protected it,” i24NEWS Culture Contributor Sami Israel said.

Gies worked for Otto Frank’s business, and she grew close to the family over her time as an employee there - even agreeing to help hide them from the Nazis.

“A Small Light” comes as a number of firms explore new ways to utilize media for Holocaust education purposes and bring the story of Anne Frank back to the attention of the public.

The show is still in the process of casting, but filming is expected to begin in Europe within the coming months.