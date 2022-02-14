'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Son of Hungarian Jews directed and produced many Hollywood comedy hits

Ivan Reitman, the son of Hungarian Jews who found success in Hollywood directing and producing comedy films, died on Saturday at 75.

He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, his family said in a statement on Sunday night.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement.

“We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman produced 1978's irreverent college fraternity film "National Lampoon's Animal House" and directed 1984's supernatural comedy classic "Ghostbusters."

Other notable films he directed include "Meatballs" (1979), "Stripes" (1981), "Twins" (1988), "Kindergarten Cop" (1990), "Dave" (1993) and "Junior" (1994).

Reitman was born in Komárno, Czechoslovakia, on October 27, 1946, the son of Klara and Ladislav "Leslie" Reitman.

His mother survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and his father was an underground resistance fighter.

The family fled to Canada as refugees when Reitman was four years old.

He attended Canada's McMaster University, producing and directing short films before eventually finding success as a Hollywood filmmaker.

Reitman founded the film production company The Montecito Picture Company in 2000.

In 2007, he was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.