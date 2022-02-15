France approves returning 15 artworks stolen from Jews

Thousands of paintings by some of the world's most famous artists were looted or forcibly acquired during WWII

France’s Senate on Tuesday approved the return of 15 artworks looted from Jews during World War II, as part of efforts by the government to accelerate restitutions.

The vote authorized public museums holding the works, including the world-famous Musee d'Orsay in Paris, to hand over the property to the heirs of the original owners.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot welcomed the "historic" move.

It was the first time in 70 years that the French government made serious steps to return artworks "that were acquired in troubling circumstances during the occupation because of anti-Semitic persecution,” Bachelot said.

She called the legislation a "first stage" in returning objects "still being conserved in public collections -- objects that ought not, and should never have been there.”

The Senate approved the bill after it cleared the lower house of parliament in late January.

Now, all it requires is the signature of President Emmanuel Macron to enter into force.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493557086533275650 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Thousands of paintings by some of the world's most famous artists were looted or forcibly acquired during the Nazi occupation of France.

Since the end of the conflict, they have been kept in custody by public museums such as the Louvre and Musee d'Orsay in Paris.

In 2018, the government set up a special unit to try to track down the heirs of the owners, rather than waiting for them to come forward, in what was a bid to speed up the process.

One of the paintings set to be returned is titled "Rosebushes under trees" by Gustav Klimt, currently held by the Musee d'Orsay.

Research has shown it was forcibly sold by Austrian collector Eleonore Stiasny in 1938 before she was deported and killed.